This is the Dark Age

This is the Dark Age

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Cynthia Ross's avatar
Cynthia Ross
1dEdited

(EDIT to add Bhakdi source link)

Bhakdi;

“…if you give a one year old my kidney, that one year old is going to reject my kidney because my kidney is not fit. It’s alien, it’s alien.”

“…and if you go again and forget that if after that first rejection, you go and take my other kidney and put my other kidney in that child, one year old, it’s not going to have a rejection, is going to have a hyper acute rejection which is more violent, more terrible.

…it’s not an attack, it’s a hyper attack.hyper attack

…now it’s known that they were telling you to do a retransplant and retransplant.

Inject inject inject

…and every time it gets worse and worse and worse…”

https://youtu.be/I4NdOfRKDVA?is=QPE3oW-k0ex4fY9R

***

from this article;

“The vaccine particles will therefore enter our body cells with undiminished efficiency. Only after the antigen is expressed and appears on the surface of those cells will the antibodies recognize it; and, rather than protecting us from harm, they will now direct the full destructive force of our immune system against those cells. This will now happen faster than it would without preexisting immunity, and thus before the expression of the antigen has had time to taper off. Therefore, the immunity induced by the first injection will increase the severity of adverse events after the subsequent injections.”

***

from this article;

“Another interesting detail to note in Figure 2 is that most cases of myocarditis were reported within only a few days after injection, either the first or the second. Such rapid onset points to a secondary immune response, i.e. to preexisting immunity. Those victims who developed myocarditis after their first injection most likely had previously become immunized naturally, i.e. through infection with the virus. Indeed some of the very worst cases of vaccine damage were reported after the first injection.4 In some countries, COVID vaccines were forced on everyone regardless of preexisting natural immunity. This decision alone must have caused a large number of victims.”

Very informative, thank you for helping us to think.

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glasnox's avatar
glasnox
12h

"Its dire consequences were predictable and were, in fact, predicted by some scientists even before the vaccination campaign got underway."

and were, in fact, by design - true meaning of 'safe & effective'

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