Figure 1: Historical drawing of a lipid nanoparticle (source).

My previous post dealt with the question whether or not the toxicity of mRNA vaccines is due to the chemical toxicity of the lipid nanoparticles (LNP) which they contain. My own answer is no. Several commenters disagreed. Nevertheless, some common ground exists. One of the critics put it succinctly:

… the fusogenic ionizable lipids [i.e. the LNP] is what turns foreign protein expression into a cytotoxic event.

But why exactly is that? In my view there are two important reasons:

The LNP mediate widespread distribution of the mRNA throughout the body. The LNP are antigenically anonymous.

The first reason is widely recognized and can hardly be controversial. There is direct evidence that even after intramuscular injection, LNP containing intact mRNA persist in the bloodstream for several days. This is plenty of time for endothelial cells to take up those particles and express the mRNA. We also know that LNP will acquire a “biomolecular corona” consisting of various plasma proteins. With this disguise in place, they will resemble the body’s own lipoproteins and be transported across endothelial barriers accordingly, facilitating their uptake by other cell types as well. Each cell that takes up the particles and expresses the antigen will thereby become a target for destruction by the immune system.

The second reason is less widely recognized. More often, we hear that the mRNA vaccines – as well as the adenovector vaccines – are dangerous because they induce the expression of the foreign antigen inside the cells of our own body. That is not wrong, but it is incomplete. After all, the same is also true of natural viruses and of live virus vaccines. However, with natural viruses, we typically fall ill at most once. Repeat infections are usually checked by our immune system and either suppressed entirely or limited to trivial disease. This has also been observed with SARS-CoV-2 (see Table 1).

In striking contrast, repeat doses of mRNA vaccinations tend to cause more severe disease than the first doses. This has been particularly well documented for myocarditis. Figure 2 summarizes the data reported by Oster et al.

Figure 2: Cases of myocarditis after COVID mRNA vaccination reported to VAERS, according to Oster at al., 2022.

Judging by the number of reports submitted to the VAERS system, the incidence of myocarditis is more than five times higher after the second than after the first injection. In a nutshell, therefore, with a proper virus, the initial exposure induces protection, whereas with mRNA vaccines previous exposure makes matters worse. Where does this difference come from? The reason is illustrated in Figure 3.

Figure 3: mRNA vaccines “fly under the radar” of the immune system. Left: the particles of a proper virus are decorated with some of the proteins which are encoded by the viral genome. As a consequence, the virus will efficiently enter cells only when we are first infected with it, whereas on subsequent encounters, the antibodies induced by the first infection will neutralize the virus particles. Right: in contrast, mRNA vaccine particles don’t contain any protein antigen; therefore, antibodies against the encoded protein antigen can’t prevent the particles from entering our body cells and exposing them to immune attack.

For antibody-mediated immunity against viruses to work, the particles of the virus must contain and expose at least some of the antigens encoded by it. That is indeed the case with all proper viruses, including live virus vaccines.

In contrast, the particles of an mRNA vaccine are encased with a shell of lipid molecules only. These have no antigenic similarity at all with the viral protein that is encoded by the mRNA. Therefore, even though the first injection with the vaccine will induce antibodies against this encoded antigen, these antibodies will be unable to recognize and neutralize the vaccine particles when another dose is injected.

The vaccine particles will therefore enter our body cells with undiminished efficiency. Only after the antigen is expressed and appears on the surface of those cells will the antibodies recognize it; and, rather than protecting us from harm, they will now direct the full destructive force of our immune system against those cells. This will now happen faster than it would without preexisting immunity, and thus before the expression of the antigen has had time to taper off. Therefore, the immunity induced by the first injection will increase the severity of adverse events after the subsequent injections.

Another interesting detail to note in Figure 2 is that most cases of myocarditis were reported within only a few days after injection, either the first or the second. Such rapid onset points to a secondary immune response, i.e. to preexisting immunity. Those victims who developed myocarditis after their first injection most likely had previously become immunized naturally, i.e. through infection with the virus. Indeed some of the very worst cases of vaccine damage were reported after the first injection. In some countries, COVID vaccines were forced on everyone regardless of preexisting natural immunity. This decision alone must have caused a large number of victims.

In summary, the real “cloven hoof” of the LNP consists in their antigenic anonymity. This fundamental flaw of the entire LNP-mRNA “platform” will not be alleviated by engineering safer antigens or better LNP with lower chemical toxicity. Its dire consequences were predictable and were, in fact, predicted by some scientists even before the vaccination campaign got underway.