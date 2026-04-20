The ongoing U.S. and Israeli war against Iran is “sold” to the western public as a noble quest to preserve world peace, based on the legend that Iran must at all costs be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. This is to be achieved by denying it the ability to enrich uranium. But how real is the problem, and how relevant is the purported solution? And moreover, how much reason is there to obsess over nuclear weapons in general?

Mao Zedong famously said, already in 1946:

The atom bomb is a paper tiger which … looks terrible, but in fact it isn’t. Of course, the atom bomb is a weapon of mass slaughter, but the outcome of a war is decided by the people, not by one or two new types of weapon.

Who is right — Bibi and Donnie, or Mao?

A “Nuclear Iran” Is Not a Believable Threat

Iran has never pursued the development of a nuclear bomb. Ali Khamenei—the country’s former supreme leader, who was killed at the outset of the most recent U.S/Israeli armed aggression—had even gone so far as to impose a religious ban on them.

In contrast, three other countries in the region—India, Pakistan, and Israel—claim to already be in possession of nuclear arms. Each of them has a more belligerent track record than does Iran, which in modern times has only ever engaged in defensive warfare.

Denying Iran the Possession of Enriched Uranium Could Not Prevent It From Building a Bomb

According to official historiography, the only bomb made of highly enriched uranium to ever be used was the one dropped on Hiroshima. The two bombs detonated at the test at Alamogordo, NM (July 1945) and at Nagasaki are said to have contained plutonium. Almost all fission bombs used in later bomb tests also used plutonium.

Plutonium is formed as a side product of uranium fission within nuclear reactors, such as those used in nuclear power stations. The fuel for such reactors consists of uranium in which the fissile isotope 235U is enriched only weakly, and with some reactor designs not even at all. Once the 235U in the fuel has been used up, the accumulated plutonium can be extracted. Thus, high-grade uranium enrichment is not essential for producing a fission bomb.

It follows that denying Iran the possession or the production of highly enriched uranium could not prevent it from building a nuclear bomb, if it really wanted to do so. All political or military schemes and gambits related to this question are therefore merely theater.

There Are Good Reasons to Fundamentally Question the Existence of Nuclear Bombs

The arguments presented so far don’t require any denial of textbook wisdom. However, we will now briefly stray into “conspiracy” territory.

There is a large body of evidence to indicate that the bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not in fact nuclear, but instead were faked using assorted conventional weapons, including napalm and mustard gas. If one accepts this premise, then it follows that nuclear weapons have never been used in “combat.”

In his book “Death Object,” Akio Nakatani asserts that his own model calculations have shown nuclear fission bombs to be fundamentally unfeasible.

There are numerous inconsistencies in the visual record of later bomb tests, as well as in published studies on the nuclear fallout from those tests.

Interested readers can find out more from the cited sources. For now, we will rejoin the Enlightened Path of Truth and Science, as staked out by Wikipedia and similar benevolent authorities.

Chemical and Biological Weapons Are Real

Aside from nuclear weapons, chemical and biological means of warfare are also usually counted among the “weapons of mass destruction” (WMDs). In fact, Iraq’s alleged biological weapons program provided the pretext for the U.S. war on Iraq in 2003. And, in spite of Colin Powell having to make do with laundry detergent in his famous performance at the UN, there is good evidence not only for the existence of chemical and biological weapons, but also for their use in warfare.

The use of battle gases—chlorine, phosgene, and mustard gas—was introduced during World War I by Germany and later adopted by other belligerent countries, too.

Mustard gas was used by Italy in the 1930s in Ethiopia. In World War II, Japan used it against Chinese troops. It was also stockpiled at this time on a large scale by the U.S.

Germany developed so-called nerve gases such as tabun and sarin in the 1930s. These poisons are deadly in low milligram amounts and are easily taken up by skin contact or inhalation. The country manufactured large amounts during World War II, but never used them in the end. After the war, most of the stockpiled material was incinerated (this took several decades). However, the U.S. appropriated some of it. Most likely, the nerve gases that were used by Saddam Hussein against Iranian troops and Kurdish rebels came from this supply. There also are persistent “rumors” of their use in covert warfare in Laos.

Biological weapons have likewise been used. During World War II, Japan had a large biological weapons research program, which also involved human experiments on captive Chinese. After the war, this program was taken over and continued by the U.S.

The U.S. used biological weapons during the Korean war. These weapons were dropped from airplanes above North Korea and China, and they included both human pathogens and crop blights.

The erstwhile Soviet biological weapons program has been well described by Ken Alibek, one of its leading members. Among other things, he documents that anthrax outbreak of 1979 at Sverdlovsk (now Yekaterinburg) was caused by a leak in a bioweapons manufacturing plant.

While this overview is not meant to be comprehensive, it should suffice to prove the point. Of course, we might here also adduce the contrived COVID “pandemic.” In her very recent book “3/11 Viral Takeover,” independent investigative journalist Sonia Elijah provides this chilling quote from American “physician and career officer” Robert Kadlec:

Using biological weapons under the cover of an endemic or natural disease occurrence provides an attacker the potential for plausible denial. Biological warfare’s potential to create significant economic loss and subsequent political instability, coupled with plausible denial, exceeds the possibilities of any other human weapon.

The predictably harmful and poisonous gene-based “vaccines” that were forced on the public as a “countermeasure” to fight the lab-generated coronavirus match Kadlec’s vision to a “T.”

We Don’t Need WMDs to Accomplish “Mass Destruction”

Wars that have caused mass destruction of human life and mass devastation of towns and villages have happened throughout human history. This did not begin with the use of specific types of weapons.

Both cumulatively and in terms of single events, the body counts of “conventional” weapons surpass those of WMDs. Dresden remains the largest single event of mass killing in modern warfare, with contemporary city police and Wehrmacht records putting the number of dead at 250,000. And the numbers of Russian and German soldiers killed on the Eastern Front between 1941 and 1945 is in the tens of millions, i.e. on the same scale as the usual horror scenarios of nuclear fear propaganda.

Among the greatest killers in wartime are often infectious diseases. Enteric infections such as typhoid fever or dysentery will inevitably run rampant whenever people crowd together and sanitation breaks down. Insect infestations and infections transmitted by those insects likewise flourish, particularly typhus. The danger is particularly great in refugee and prisoner camps.

Mass starvation during war is another major killer. From World War II, we can adduce the millions of victims of famines in Persia and in Bengal, both countries then being under allied control. After the war, the U.S. and the French starved to death upward of one million German POWs in the Rheinwiesen-Camps. Given the current high population densities in many parts of the world, as well as the dependence of modern agriculture on global trade – seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, machinery and fuel – a major future war would very likely cause death due to famine on an unprecedented scale.

In conclusion: terrible as nuclear weapons may yet turn out to be—against the background of history and of the risks inherent in modern civilization, their effects will hardly be unique. What is unique though is the intense fear that has been created around them. Such fear propaganda serves as a psychological tool to foreclose critical thinking. Having met with great success in the wake of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it has set the template for more recent fear campaigns such as “climate change” or COVID-19. All of these campaigns have been used to undermine national sovereignty and to centralize political control, with “One World Government” as the ultimate aim.

It is remarkable that Iranian society, in its current (or recent) war of self-defense, did not succumb to any fears of a nuclear attack on itself. Nor did Israel or the U.S. seriously threaten to use their nukes, at least not in public (and any secret threats would have failed to capitalize on the public’s trained fear response). It thus appears that both sides in this war agree with Mao Zedong after all—war remains first and foremost a test of wills, not of wonder weapons.