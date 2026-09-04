This is the Dark Age

This is the Dark Age

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Will R Thomson's avatar
Will R Thomson
16h

Hi Micheal. I remember you from the early years supporting Dr Bhakdi. On the T cells attack claim. So that was true and anyone you tell goes zombie brain dead.

Who saw that coming,!

99.99% of the planet still don't know it.

“T cells, the cancer pokice”!

I wonder why DNA would be worse than MRNA.

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2 replies by Michael Palmer, MD and others
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I am feeling rather shocked today. I met a neighbour from my street who was a lockdown and jab enthusiast. She now looks like an obvious case of advanced Cushing's syndrome and is clearly very ill. She is only in her 40s and has two adolescent children. It was hard to recognise her. There have been several deaths recently in my street of 45 houses. It looks to me as if the numbers are accumulating and we will have a very upsetting time ahead.

My niece tells me that several professors (age about 50 yrs) in her department at Oxford University have suddenly died recently from cancer. Clearly the risks of oncogenesis continue. (I had hoped that Oxford would have been spared the deadly batches, given its shameful role in the production of these weapons)

Clinical manifestation of cushing's disease after COVID-19 infection leading to the diagnosis of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666396124000025

This case highlights the potential impact of SARS-CoV-2 on the endocrine system.

MEN is a disorder associated with the development of tumors in the endocrine glands.

Numerous cases of endocrinopathies have been documented in COVID-19 patients.

We present a case of a patient diagnosed with MEN-1 shortly after COVID-19 infection.

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