Already last year, a team of investigators from South Korea published a large-scale statistical study on the effect of COVID-19 vaccines on the risk of cancer. The study compared the numbers of new cancer cases in persons who were “completely vaccinated”, i.e. who had received at least two vaccine injections, with those in the unvaccinated. It also examined how a third (“booster”) vaccine injection affects the cancer risk. The full text of the study is freely available, and I encourage you to look at it for yourself.

One important result of the study is the substantially increased risk of thyroid, gastrointestinal, prostate, breast, and lung cancer. However, another intriguing finding is buried in the supplementary materials, which you can download separately from the “proper” paper. From the data in the supplementary table S4, we can calculate the relative cancer risk of the “fully vaccinated” as a function of time.

Figure 1: Risk of cancer in “completely” vaccinated persons relative to unvaccinated persons. The time was counted from the date of the second vaccine injection, but most participants received a third injection afterwards, i.e. during the 12-month observation period. Error bars are 95% confidence intervals.

When I did so, I was very surprised to see that the relative risk peaks very early – at three months after the second injection. Even at one month, it is already at almost the same level, although the statistical uncertainty is quite large. If we factor in that in practice some time will elapse between the formation of a cancer and its diagnosis, and moreover that the majority of the participants received a third injection at several weeks or months into the observation period, then we must conclude that the maximum likelihood of cancer manifestation is reached almost immediately after the vaccine injection. Thus, we have here a clear statistical confirmation of case reports – both published and unpublished – of cancers or malignant lymphomas becoming clinically apparent mere days or weeks after vaccination.

The graph shown in Figure 1 is the most important one. However, some useful detail can be gleaned from vaccine- and age-stratified data. I had been wondering for a while how the cancer risk of the DNA vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) might compare to that of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). We will see later that this is of interest for understanding possible pathways of cancer formation. The answer is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: The same data as in Figure 1, but separated according to the type of vaccine used, and excluding persons who had been injected with both vaccine types on separate occasions (about 5% of the total).

It turns out that the DNA vaccines cause a significantly higher and more sustained elevation in the cancer risk. Nevertheless, these vaccines do exhibit the same early peak in the cancer risk as the mRNA vaccines.

The study also provides data on three separate age groups; however, even the youngest age group goes up to 64 years, and it is probably dominated by those above the age of 50. All of the three age groups are affected, but the highest relative risk occurs in those 75 years and up (Figure 3). To be clear, this doesn’t just mean that this age group has more cancer — which it does — but that its cancer risk is increased more by vaccination than that of the lower age groups.

Figure 3: the same data as in Figure 1, but stratified by age. The highest and most sustained elevation of relative risk is observed in those 75 years and up.

We now come to the question what the observed time course tells us about the mechanism by which the COVID vaccines induce cancers. Both the onset and the drop of the elevated cancer risk are unexpectedly rapid. In my view, that lets out most of the “usual suspects” that are rounded up in an attempt to explain the turbo cancer phenomenon. Carcinogenesis “from scratch” due to DNA mutations, disrupted DNA repair, immunosuppression etc. simply would take longer and thus cannot explain these very early cancers. Note, however, that those mechanisms may well operate in addition to the one that brings about the early cancers that we are looking at here. Therefore, they may yet cause another, more protracted wave of malignancies in the future.

Regarding the tumors that became manifest very shortly after vaccination, it seems more likely that these were already present beforehand and merely got “turbocharged” by the vaccine injection, thereby becoming clinically apparent. This idea agrees with multiple reports of known cancers flaring up that had been considered stable or even cured before the vaccination. If we accept this premise, then we can turn to the narrower question just how this “turbocharging” might have taken place. One “evergreen” that pops up each time some untoward COVID vaccine effect needs to be explained are the lipid nanoparticles (LNP), which encase the modified RNA in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A study that implicates the LNP in vaccine-induced cancer appeared earlier this year. However, the LNP doses used in this mouse study, when adjusted for body weight, far exceeded those that humans receive with a vaccine injection. Therefore, while this study is interesting in principle, it does not provide strong support for a crucial role of LNP in human vaccine-associated tumors. Furthermore, the DNA vaccines do not contain any LNP, yet we have seen above that they promote early cancer even more strongly than the mRNA vaccines.

Another proposed explanation is the antibody “class switch” toward IgG4, which is induced by repeated injections of mRNA vaccines. Increased levels of IgG4 have indeed been connected with “hyperprogressive” cancer, and it is not out of the question that this is a contributing factor in cancer after mRNA vaccination. However, the IgG4 switch occurs only with mRNA vaccines, but not with DNA vaccines, for whose cancer-promoting activity it therefore cannot account. Moreover, since IgG4 is evenly distributed throughout the body, it cannot very well explain the observation of malignancies developing directly at the injection site, which has been reported in multiple cases. Thus, neither LNP nor IgG4 can explain the entirety of the observations.

Considering that both LNP and IgG4 shipwrecked on the differences between mRNA vaccines and DNA vaccines, we might make a fresh start by asking: what do the two vaccine types have in common? The most obvious commonality is, of course, the expression of spike protein. Now, is there a plausible pathway by which spike protein could “turbocharge” an existing cancer? There is indeed a possible link to one of the regular functions of spike protein, namely that of inducing fusion between two membranes. Normally, these are the membrane which surrounds the virus particle, and the membrane of the intracellular compartment in which the virus finds itself after entering a cell. However, if expressed on the surface of an infected cell, the spike protein can induce that cell to fuse with neighboring cells, forming multi-nucleated syncytia. This has indeed been observed in COVID infections. While the spike protein that is expressed by the vaccines has been structurally altered so as to inhibit such cellular fusion, the modified protein nevertheless retains residual fusion activity.

What might be the link between cell fusion and turbo cancer? In its early stages, a cancer grows only locally, invading the surrounding tissue but not yet spreading throughout the body by forming metastases at distant sites. It has been proposed that the transition to metastatic growth occurs when some cancer cells fuse with macrophages or dendritic cells. This idea is not generally accepted, but in my view it is both elegant and plausible. The “job descriptions” of macrophages and dendritic cells require them to move about freely, entering and leaving the circulation at will and persisting in any tissue—a behavior which metastatic cancer cells share with them. When a macrophage or dendritic cell fuses with a cancer cell that confers the trait of unrestricted growth, then all essential features of metastatic cancer will be united in that fused cell. And once a cancer begins to metastasize, it will likely soon become symptomatic.

Is this scenario at all probable to occur in vivo? If so, we should expect that spike protein from the vaccine is expressed on tumor cells and/or macrophages. That seems indeed to be the case. Pathologist Dr. Michael Mörz from Dresden, who developed the immunohistochemistry method to unambiguously identify vaccine-induced spike expression, and whom I questioned on this issue, wrote back as follows:

“I have already observed the vaccine spike, at the protein level, in cardiomyocytes, skeletal muscle myocytes, hepatocytes, megakaryocytes, erythropoietic progenitor cells in the bone marrow, Schwann cells, and macrophages. Furthermore, in tumor cells from malignant melanomas, ovarian carcinomas, breast carcinomas, and adenocarcinomas of the esophagogastric junction. And, of course, in endothelial cells.”

We therefore arrive at a fairly straightforward hypothesis that can explain

why both mRNA vaccines and DNA vaccines induce “turbo cancer”, why such cancers may become apparent almost immediately after vaccination, why the risk peaks fairly shortly after vaccination and then falls off – namely, it does so as expression of the spike protein subsides.

Since DNA is more stable than RNA, the hypothesis can also accommodate the finding that DNA vaccines cause a higher and more protracted cancer risk. Furthermore, cancers tend to be more common, but also to grow more slowly, in old people. Therefore, old people might harbor a greater reservoir of as yet undiscovered early-stage cancers available for turbocharging by vaccine injections. Overall, the hypothesis thus fits the evidence from Kim’s study rather well. It may or may not be true, but one should be able to test it in cell culture and animal experiments.