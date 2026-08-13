This is the Dark Age

This is the Dark Age

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Creator
Aug 15

They had to claim natural origin to call it a vaccine - with a natural active substance.

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currer
Aug 13

The molecular mimicry to human protein as the spike protein is similar to human proteins also looks like a weaponisation.

Autoantibodies cause systemic immune diseases/neuropathy and a primary cause of "long covid".

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