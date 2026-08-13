I wrote this post for the German MWGFD website, as a reaction to a very silly piece by the major German news agency (DPA). Many readers will already be familiar with the findings enumerated here, but they may perhaps find this concise overview useful nevertheless.

Mainstream media outlets still act as if the origin of the COVID pathogen in a lab is, at best, a mere conjecture—but more likely a “conspiracy theory.” Yet clear evidence has been on the table since 2020.

On the occasion of Anthony Fauci’s hearing before the U.S. Senate, the question of whether the COVID virus (known in technical jargon as “SARS-CoV-2”) originated in a lab or is of natural origin was once again debated. The DPA [German Press Agency] also published an article on this topic. Ultimately, this article remains vague in its overall message, but of course once again labels the proponents of the lab theory with the charming epithet “conspiracy theorists.” Yet, over the years of the “pandemic,” yesterday’s conspiracy theories have repeatedly proven to be today’s platitudes. So what about this particular theory?

Bat Viruses and Climbing Goldfish

In fact, numerous indications that this virus had been cobbled together in a lab were already found during the first year of the “pandemic.” In particular, the so-called spike protein of the virus exhibits numerous characteristics that simply cannot be explained by natural evolution. These include:

Eight segments in the spike protein gene show strong similarity to gene segments of HIV. Another nine such segments are found in other genes of the virus. I will discuss their possible functional significance below. At a strategic location, the spike protein possesses a very specific motif of four amino acids that does not occur in any other virus of the same family (the “Sarbecoviruses”). This motif is recognized and cleaved by a cellular enzyme named furin. The cleavage of the spike protein is a necessary step in its activation; therefore, adding a furin cleavage site amounts to a “gain of function” and, presumably, increases the virulence of the virus. The spike protein is not only remarkably well adapted to human ACE2 receptors, but can also bind to other cellular receptors. This ability, too, increases virulence, and it is based on significant changes to the protein that appear anything but random and natural. The gene for the spike protein contains two recognition sequences for so-called restriction enzymes, which allow a functionally particularly important gene segment (the receptor binding domain) to be easily and quickly replaced (see Yan et al., Footnote 2). Although these restriction sites do not themselves confer any gain of function, they are very useful for experimental optimization work on the virus. They, too, have no counterparts in related viruses. The spike protein of a virus which is closely related to SARS-CoV-2 called RaTG13, and which was allegedly found in bats, cannot bind to the surface receptors on bat cells; however, it can bind to those of horses and rabbits. This is akin to a goldfish that cannot swim but can climb trees and nest there.

For people who aren’t immediately overcome by panic attacks at every unorthodox thought, it should already be clear that the story of the virus’s natural origin belongs in the realm of myth.

Natural Virus with Patented Gene Sequences

In the years that followed, however, things got even stranger. For example, it turned out that the distribution of recognition sequences for restriction enzymes had been optimized not only in the gene for the spike protein, but throughout the entire genome of the virus. Everything was designed so that the genome could be easily and quickly broken down into larger building blocks. After modifying these separately, they could be reassembled like Lego bricks.

A very intriguing finding which concerns the furin cleavage site was also published subsequently. Already the occurrence of this specific amino acid sequence as such cannot be plausibly explained as the product of natural evolution. To make matters worse, however, of the many thousands of possible nucleic acid sequences that could produce such a furin cleavage site, this “natural” bat virus happened to exhibit a specific variant that had already been patented by the company Moderna in 2016.

Regarding the RaTG13 virus—the goldfish that lives in trees—it should be noted that it was allegedly detected in bat feces. Now, as is well known, the organisms found in feces are primarily anaerobic bacteria; accordingly, the “shotgun” sequencing method used in this detection should have revealed a large amount of bacterial DNA. In fact, however, only a tiny amount of such DNA was found. On the other hand, there was a considerable amount of animal and even human DNA. Obviously, therefore, this virus does not originate from the stated source; it was likely simply dug out of the lab’s freezer. The myth that it had come from bats was invented to make the “natural evolution” of SARS-CoV-2, its relative, seem more plausible.

We could examine further details here, such as the presence of short DNA sequences from malaria parasites in the SARS-CoV-2 genome (see Perez and Montagnier, footnote 1); but at this point, that seems redundant. Let us instead turn to the question of what purposes were pursued in the construction of this virus.

What purpose were the HIV gene sequences intended to serve?

We have already discussed that the furin cleavage site and the binding properties of the spike protein were intended to increase the virulence of this artificial virus. But for what purpose would one have wanted to insert HIV gene fragments into this coronavirus?

HIV is generally considered to be the causative agent of AIDS. I, too, believed this for a long time, but was convinced otherwise by the very well-researched and detailed book: Inventing the AIDS Virus by the recently deceased virologist Peter Duesberg. But even if we stick to the official narrative that HIV, as a whole and intact virus, is dangerous, this still does not apply to a few short gene fragments of that virus; these are about as dangerous as the tail tassel of a stuffed lion. So why were these HIV gene snippets incorporated into the genome of SARS-CoV-2?

People infected with such a hodgepodge virus are likely to subsequently develop antibodies against the short protein fragments encoded by these HIV gene snippets. This could very well result in positive laboratory tests for HIV antibodies—and thus lead to those affected being misdiagnosed with HIV. Given the still-prevalent paranoia surrounding HIV and AIDS, such a diagnosis would likely be the final straw for many people. In keeping with this interpretation, the gene fragments described by Perez and Montagnier are all at least 18 nucleotides long. This corresponds to a translated protein sequence of six amino acids—exactly the number generally considered necessary and sufficient for the formation of an “epitope,” i.e. a structural feature that can be recognized by antibodies.

However, this interpretation is at odds with the finding that some of these gene fragments are not in the correct “reading frame.” What does this mean? Perhaps this can be explained most quickly with an analogy. The genetic code translates “words” consisting of three letters each into a single amino acid. On a DNA or RNA molecule, these words follow one another without periods, commas, or spaces. It is therefore possible to read the nucleic acid in different frames, just as with this sequence of words:

So if the reading frame was shifted during the transfer of a gene fragment from HIV to SARS-CoV-2, then the resulting protein sequence will not be that of HIV, but a completely different one.

It could be, however, that the observed shifts in the reading frame were not yet present in the originally released version of the virus, but arose only through mutation as the virus spread. In fact, Perez and Montagnier also found that the mutation rate in the relevant sections of the SARS-CoV-2 genome is exceptionally high. This high mutation rate also suggests that these gene segments do not serve a function of the virus itself, but rather some other purpose.

Based on the current state of knowledge, I therefore consider the purpose mentioned above—namely, the generation of false-positive HIV test results in infected individuals—to be plausible, at least as a working hypothesis.

“No shit, Sherlock”

Of course, one can reach the main conclusions of this article in a much shorter way, without needing a tweed cap or a tobacco pipe.

U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously said: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”

And that’s exactly how it was with the COVID “pandemic.” It had been known for years that preliminary work on artificial coronaviruses was underway—see, for example, the work by Menachery et al. And beginning in the fall of 2019, things happened in rapid succession, like clockwork. Shortly before the actual “outbreak” of COVID, a simulation exercise on the topic of a “hypothetical” coronavirus pandemic was held at Johns Hopkins University. Just a few weeks after the “discovery” of the coronavirus in the wild came Dr. Drosten’s PCR test and then the WHO’s declaration of a pandemic. Soon after we were promised salvation through vaccination. An in the summer of 2020, the book The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret was published, in which they announced that, because of COVID, our lives could ever be the same again.

None of it made sense—but it all followed a single, tightly written movie script. And if such a script tells us when and where a particular virus will jump from bats to humans, then this is just as real and natural as the teleportation (“beaming”) of Captain Kirk and his crew from the Starship Enterprise back in the day.

As mentioned at the outset, yesterday’s conspiracy theories often turn out to be today’s truisms. As for the laboratory creation of SARS-CoV-2, however, it’s fair to say that this conspiracy theory turned into a truism already yesterday. If mainstream media outlets like the DPA refuse to acknowledge this even today, they only further undermine their already long-eroded credibility. I wish the those media “professionals” continued success in this laudable endeavor.