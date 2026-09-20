This is the Dark Age

This is the Dark Age

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currer's avatar
currer
14hEdited

Strange! Before I saw your post I had just been watching this interview - in German, which I enjoyed hearing, but subtitles are also available.

Hiroshima revidiert - Im Gespräch mit Dr. Michael Palmer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo7zqFNl3yg

I was intrigued and impressed. You had the advantage of an intelligent interviewer which enabled a fluent and comprehensive coverage of all the points in the discussion.

I was six when the Cuban missile crisis occurred. I remember the fear because my father was a civilian working in a military posting and my family was politically aware. Everyone was still traumatised from the second world war. The USA was totally psychotic, those were the better dead than red days and not long after the McCarthy anti communist witch hunts. You had to live through it to know it. Dr Strangelove is not a parody, it captures the atmosphere completely.

It horrifies me to think that the fear of the bomb may have been fabricated for geopolitical ends. That fear destroyed the joy in millions of lives and oppressed entire populations for at least two decades.

When covid started, I had flashbacks to those days. There was something similar in the atmosphere, which I had not thought about or remembered for many years. I could not understand then, why these memories were resurfacing, because there was no apparent connection/similarity, but now I know better.

I see the totalitarianism we face as emanating from the US. I do not see it as part of British culture, whatever our faults have been. Germans knew they were occupied and ground zero in the coming thermonuclear apocalypse

In those days there was a strange paranoia in the US which was terrified of other points of view and other cultures. Everyone I knew was more frightened of the Americans and the ease with which they were prepared to sacrifice everyone else to their insane ideology. It does not surprise me to learn that they are consummate and ruthless deceivers and fakes and are behind the drive to subsume everything left standing (which will probably not be much) into a giant global monoculture..

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Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
11h

Looks like there really were no nukes used on Japan. Judging from film footage, I'd say there were definitely no nukes at Alamogordo. When I watch that tripe I am reminded of the words of the Bhaghvad Gita: "Fake better, okay? At least match the destroyed model house with the real house. How hard can that be, Oppengenius?"

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