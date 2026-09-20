Some of my readers will be aware that a few years ago I published my very own conspiracy theory about the alleged nuclear bombings in 1945. While I was certainly not the first to claim that no actual nukes had been exploded, I did carry out a detailed analysis of the available physical and medical evidence. My most significant novel conclusion was that the “radiation” sickness that had been described among the victims was in fact due to poisoning with mustard gas. The key evidence on which this contention is based can be summed up as follows:
insignificant amounts of radiation on the ground, even immediately after the bombing;
multiple “mystery” survivors who should have been killed within hours or days by very high radiation doses;
victims of “radiation sickness” among late entrants into the cities, even though acutely toxic doses of radiation would have been released and received only within seconds of the detonations;
multiple eyewitness accounts of inhalation of a foul-smelling poisonous gas leading to hair loss and other signs of “radiation” sickness;
multiple clinical and pathological case descriptions;
availability of aerial bombs filled with mustard gas.
Another important finding was that so-called “atomic flash burns” were in fact indistinguishable from napalm burns.
Dr. Teruichi Harada, a senior physician from Japan who specializes in the treatment of burns, translated my book into his language. The translation found the interest of some Japanese citizens, who dug up some more interesting evidence. It also gave rise to another recent book in Japanese. Of particular interest to me were multiple first-hand accounts from survivors who had been practically directly beneath the point of the alleged detonation, which is said to have occurred 600 meters above the ground. These people should have been killed three times over by the blast, the heat, and the radiation; but some of them escaped entirely unscathed.
Another item of interest was a death certificate from Hiroshima, which explicitly gives poison gas as the cause of death. This certificate is shown below. Note that I have not attempted to translate this document; I am taking it on faith from Teruichi, in whose truthfulness I trust completely.
Interestingly, this death certificate is among the exhibits of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. Apparently in reaction to the use of this and other such exhibits by skeptical citizens, the museum has now taken its entire virtual collection offline. The gatekeepers of the official story seem to be getting nervous.
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I am aware that this story is difficult to swallow to those who encounter it for the first time. However, please consider these two things before you post your outraged comments:
Neither the official story nor my version can fit all the evidence—which forces us to consider all of it, rather than just a single favorite item. The evidence I gave above contradicts the official story and fits mine; however, evidence e.g. of neutron radiation obtained in later measurements confirms the opposite. This means that some of the evidence must be fake. I contend that faking survivors is impossible (and also politically inopportune), whereas neutron-irradiated samples can easily be produced in the lab and then be given to well-meaning scientists.
Chances are that your skeptical questions have already been addressed before. I don’t expect everyone to read the (freely available) book, but before you start an argument here, please look at either the video below, or at its transcript on my website.
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Strange! Before I saw your post I had just been watching this interview - in German, which I enjoyed hearing, but subtitles are also available.
Hiroshima revidiert - Im Gespräch mit Dr. Michael Palmer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo7zqFNl3yg
I was intrigued and impressed. You had the advantage of an intelligent interviewer which enabled a fluent and comprehensive coverage of all the points in the discussion.
I was six when the Cuban missile crisis occurred. I remember the fear because my father was a civilian working in a military posting and my family was politically aware. Everyone was still traumatised from the second world war. The USA was totally psychotic, those were the better dead than red days and not long after the McCarthy anti communist witch hunts. You had to live through it to know it. Dr Strangelove is not a parody, it captures the atmosphere completely.
It horrifies me to think that the fear of the bomb may have been fabricated for geopolitical ends. That fear destroyed the joy in millions of lives and oppressed entire populations for at least two decades.
When covid started, I had flashbacks to those days. There was something similar in the atmosphere, which I had not thought about or remembered for many years. I could not understand then, why these memories were resurfacing, because there was no apparent connection/similarity, but now I know better.
I see the totalitarianism we face as emanating from the US. I do not see it as part of British culture, whatever our faults have been. Germans knew they were occupied and ground zero in the coming thermonuclear apocalypse
In those days there was a strange paranoia in the US which was terrified of other points of view and other cultures. Everyone I knew was more frightened of the Americans and the ease with which they were prepared to sacrifice everyone else to their insane ideology. It does not surprise me to learn that they are consummate and ruthless deceivers and fakes and are behind the drive to subsume everything left standing (which will probably not be much) into a giant global monoculture..
Looks like there really were no nukes used on Japan. Judging from film footage, I'd say there were definitely no nukes at Alamogordo. When I watch that tripe I am reminded of the words of the Bhaghvad Gita: "Fake better, okay? At least match the destroyed model house with the real house. How hard can that be, Oppengenius?"