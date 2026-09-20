Some of my readers will be aware that a few years ago I published my very own conspiracy theory about the alleged nuclear bombings in 1945. While I was certainly not the first to claim that no actual nukes had been exploded, I did carry out a detailed analysis of the available physical and medical evidence. My most significant novel conclusion was that the “radiation” sickness that had been described among the victims was in fact due to poisoning with mustard gas. The key evidence on which this contention is based can be summed up as follows:

insignificant amounts of radiation on the ground, even immediately after the bombing;

multiple “mystery” survivors who should have been killed within hours or days by very high radiation doses;

victims of “radiation sickness” among late entrants into the cities, even though acutely toxic doses of radiation would have been released and received only within seconds of the detonations;

multiple eyewitness accounts of inhalation of a foul-smelling poisonous gas leading to hair loss and other signs of “radiation” sickness;

multiple clinical and pathological case descriptions;

availability of aerial bombs filled with mustard gas.

Another important finding was that so-called “atomic flash burns” were in fact indistinguishable from napalm burns.

Dr. Teruichi Harada, a senior physician from Japan who specializes in the treatment of burns, translated my book into his language. The translation found the interest of some Japanese citizens, who dug up some more interesting evidence. It also gave rise to another recent book in Japanese. Of particular interest to me were multiple first-hand accounts from survivors who had been practically directly beneath the point of the alleged detonation, which is said to have occurred 600 meters above the ground. These people should have been killed three times over by the blast, the heat, and the radiation; but some of them escaped entirely unscathed.

Another item of interest was a death certificate from Hiroshima, which explicitly gives poison gas as the cause of death. This certificate is shown below. Note that I have not attempted to translate this document; I am taking it on faith from Teruichi, in whose truthfulness I trust completely.

Interestingly, this death certificate is among the exhibits of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. Apparently in reaction to the use of this and other such exhibits by skeptical citizens, the museum has now taken its entire virtual collection offline. The gatekeepers of the official story seem to be getting nervous.

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I am aware that this story is difficult to swallow to those who encounter it for the first time. However, please consider these two things before you post your outraged comments: