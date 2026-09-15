Most readers will agree that the COVID “pandemic” was based from start to finish on scientific fraud. The lies proclaimed by supposed scientific authorities ran the gamut from the virus’ natural origin over the need for lock-downs to the so-called vaccines that, even though copiously “safe and effective,” somehow failed to protect the virtuous vaccinated from the wicked unvaccinated. That latter idea in particular – the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” – seemed calculated to insult everyone’s intelligence. Twenty or thirty years ago the entire COVID playbook might have served as movie script for some black comedy (perhaps entitled “Flu d’État”). Nevertheless, most people, many of them otherwise intelligent, did believe those lies – an astonishing testament to the cult-like authority of “modern science.”

A steadfast minority, however, rejected this manipulation. These rebels—quite often ones with street smarts rather than advanced academic training—saw through the lies and the deception. They began connecting the dots for themselves and arrived at a fairly accurate picture both of the scientific fraud and of the political and economic agenda behind it.

Thus far the good news. We now come to the bad news. Even though the rebels were no longer under the spell of “The Science,” their efforts would yet be sidetracked and confused by it. How so?

The underlying strategy of subversion was well described by Yuri Bezmenov in his famous presentation in 1984. He likened it to the martial arts tactic of first dodging an opponent’s blow, then grabbing his arm to pull him forward and throw him off his balance. I think that this is what was done to the rebels, and one weapon of that operation was the very same junk science which we thought we’d left behind. How was it used against us?

It was no longer shown us as a shrine of exalted knowledge but rather as a bugaboo, a scarecrow. The very rot of official COVID “science” was used to persuade us that there was really nothing left in all of science which deserved to be upheld. We, the rebels, would thus have to reconstruct science from the ground up. And why should we not? Were we not all honest and well-meaning human beings? Indeed we were. How, then, could we possibly fail to do better than the likes of Anthony Fauci? Any ideas that we might dream up ourselves would surely be worthier and truer than the lies of science’s fallen heroes.

And this is how our very own make-a-wish brand of science got its start. Who wouldn’t like some free energy? Voilà – the Nikola Tesla psy-op declares that it exists, and right out the window goes the principle of energy conservation. And would it not be great if we could stop worrying about viruses, or even infectious diseases altogether? Pronto – Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch are exposed as fraudsters and charlatans, and down the memory hole goes all the tainted knowledge about tuberculosis, smallpox, and cholera. “Terrain theory” supplants “germ theory”, which instantly transforms the whole world into a safe space for enlightened people. And tantalizingly, a whole treasure trove of forgotten diets and medicines is unearthed that holds the cure for everything, be it cancer, constipation, or nagging spouses – all of it now conveniently for sale online from the Swellness Company.

The only blotch in all this bliss is that not everyone agrees. In fact, all of a sudden, we find ourselves fighting each other much more savagely than the common enemy. How could that ever happen to us?

Again, I consider this a deliberate strategy used by that common enemy, at the heart of which is a scary and exaggerated misrepresentation of science’s failings. But it certainly is true that fraudulent science and medicine did not get its start with COVID; so, to rid ourselves of the fraud, we cannot simply turn back the clock to September 2019. But how can we navigate this maze to slash what must go and salvage what is worth preserving?

We should retain that intrepid spirit which I somewhat unfairly lampooned above, yet scrutinize not only the science handed down to us, but equally our own and each other’s efforts to improve on it. And here we can learn from those scientists who were ostracized, even long before the COVID operation, for striving to tell the truth. In medicine, these are men like Peter Duesberg, whose book “Inventing the AIDS virus” should be required reading for uncritical believers and skeptics of virology alike. Likewise, I recommend Peter Gøtzsche’s book “Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime - how big pharma has corrupted healthcare,” as well as Paul Marik’s more recent and free book “Cancer Care.” And those who would like to better understand the so-called science of global warming may turn to the website run by meteorologist Anthony Watts.

Marik, Watts and Gøtzsche have longstanding professional experience in their respective fields. But endorsing them, and others like them, is not meant as an appeal to authority. In fact, many “citizen scientists” have over the years contributed valuable and original information to Anthony Watts’ website, where it was critically examined by a lively and open-minded audience of scientists and laymen. That kind of environment offers the best chance of progress. It is of course what universities were once supposed to be – a vigorous community of learners and teachers, who did not mind switching roles as needed. Now that the universities have degenerated into politically correct “safe spaces” and echo chambers, it is essential that we don’t retreat into safe spaces and echo chambers of our own, but rather keep that spirit of free yet rigorous inquiry alive.