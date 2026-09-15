This is the Dark Age

This is the Dark Age

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Tricky. There is no doubt that these debates are being deliberately fuelled to disrupt genuine opposition.

I am astounded by the success of the no-virus psyop. There is no need to ditch all accumulated scientific knowledge, science in the past was not as commercialised or politically manipulated as it is now when it has sunk to being employed in the service of financial interests.

The perpetrators certainly understand how to manipulate. It is very hard to know who can be "trusted" online. I have doubts about most of the alternative voices, some started off genuinely and then were threatened and turned.

This assault on the population has all the signs of being long and strategically planned.

I just wonder whether the perpetrators understood how infectious the virus/vaccine would be and how they have protected themselves from the amyloid clotting. After all they are military and money men and not likely to be interested in the minutiae of science as a discipline. Their casual use of other toxic and persistent weapons such as depleted uranium does not reassure me.

This research turned up very fortuitously for anyone wanting to block infection - published as early as March 2020 but probably known about long before.

Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 (previously 2019-nCoV) infection by a highly potent pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor targeting its spike protein that harbors a high capacity to mediate membrane fusion

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7104723/

2020 Mar 30

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