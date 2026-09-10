My regular readers probably don’t want to read this post. It is not a standalone essay, but rather a reply to an open letter by Howard Steen, who raised some technical points regarding virology lab procedures and protocols. The real bone of contention is of course once more whether viruses exist.

In his letter, Howard had acknowledged that the following guidelines apply to diagnostic labs in the US that use cell cultures for virus isolation from patient samples:

(a) When using cell culture to isolate or identify viruses, the laboratory must simultaneously incubate a cell substrate control or uninoculated cells as a negative control material. (b) The laboratory must document all control procedures performed, as specified in this section.”

However, he took issue with the fact that this procedure only applies to diagnostic labs, not to research labs. That may be so, but

in my original comment (to which Howard is replying with his letter) I had talked about “patient samples”, implying that I was indeed referring to diagnostic labs,

surely the entirety of all diagnostic virology labs in the US have by now isolated a sufficient number of virus strains from patient samples in compliance with the above guidelines,

many virus strains that were isolated from patients have also been submitted to the “archive” of the ATCC, from which you can for a small fee obtain your own samples of these strains and examine them in your own lab to your heart’s content.

Research labs tend to develop their own methods in-house and adapt them to the particular problems and subjects that they are studying, and aside from laboratory safety rules there isn’t much that is codified. One has to look into the research papers to learn about the methods used, and in practice often enough to contact the authors to clear up technical details if one is trying to repeat their experiments. One might raise an eyebrow or two at this state of affairs and perhaps draw a line from here to the “reproducibility crisis.” But this does not change the fact that negative cell culture controls are indeed mandatory for every diagnostic virology lab. Since Howard also mentions Germany specifically: as in the US, there are no tight guidelines for research labs, but diagnostic labs are bound to carry out negative control experiments, as per the guidelines issued by the Bundesärztekammer.

Howard further brings up those amazing FOIA requests which were sent to various reference labs and institutions, and which allegedly prove that SARS-CoV-2 was never “properly” isolated. As a specific example, he shows a request sent to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin, which is roughly equivalent to the NIAID in the US. In its reply to the request, the RKI confirmed that it had not used sample materials from healthy patients as negative controls in its attempts to isolate SARS-CoV-2 from sick patients.

No lab that I’m aware of ever does that kind of control. What would be its purpose? Healthy people may carry viruses, too, although usually only in low concentrations. One would not discard a positive culture from a sick patient because another culture from a person considered healthy also turns out positive. The negative control without any patient materials at all is the correct one. And of course many cultures from sick patients turn out negative, which means that such viruses as are found are not merely nonspecific artifacts of sorts.

The entire brouhaha about negative controls in cell cultures seems to arise from the misconception that virus isolation in cell cultures relies on the observation of the cytopathic effect alone. However, the CPE is only the first screening step, to be followed by more specific confirmation and identification using immunofluorescence or PCR, the latter often followed by sequencing. One can also find studies that characterize the isolated virus strains by electron microscopy. For an example, please see my previous post “The fallacies of the no virus doctrine.” In that post, I also discuss an example of a virus that was isolated entirely without the use of cell cultures, directly from the stool of infected patients, then purified by density gradient ultracentrifugation, and finally characterized biochemically and by electron microscopy.

Those experiments are the sort of evidence that matters. I thank Howard for being professional and polite, but at the same time I must note that this entire discussion is beside the point. The nature of viruses is a scientific question and must be addressed with scientific arguments, not with dissecting rules and regulations.