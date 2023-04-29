This is the Dark Age
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
The fallacies of the "no virus" doctrine
A rebuttal
Jun 19
•
Michael Palmer, MD
11
Share this post
The fallacies of the "no virus" doctrine
michaelpalmer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
May 2024
Do viruses even exist?
Spoiler: yes, they do
May 17
•
Michael Palmer, MD
8
Share this post
Do viruses even exist?
michaelpalmer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
69
April 2023
Coming soon
This is This is the Dark Age.
Apr 29, 2023
•
Michael Palmer, MD
Share this post
Coming soon
michaelpalmer.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Michael Palmer, MD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts