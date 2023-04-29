This is the Dark Age

The fallacies of the "no virus" doctrine
A rebuttal
  
Michael Palmer, MD
4

May 2024

Do viruses even exist?
Spoiler: yes, they do
  
Michael Palmer, MD
69

April 2023

This is This is the Dark Age.
  
Michael Palmer, MD
